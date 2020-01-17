an explosive sequel at the height of the original

Share it:

Although the subgenus germ is located at the end of the 40s next to the brilliant 'The Rabid Dog' by Akira Kurosawa, starring Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura, it would not be until 1982 when Walter Hill popularize and lay the foundations of buddy cop movies with its 'Limit 48: hours'. Since then, the legacy of the Californian filmmaker has been projected on productions of all types, colors and tones from the hand of the most diverse filmmakers.

In 1995, a 30-year-old Michael Benjamin Bay, tanned in the world of advertising and video clip, took Hill's witness – and his successors – and debuted in the feature film with a buddy movie essential to understand the nineties action cinema; a 'Two rebel cops' that continues as fresh as the first day and that has ended up resulting in an unlikely – and great – trilogy.

With 'Bad Boys For Life', the detective saga Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett acquires a slight twilight tone to face the protagonists of the demons of their past – and present – and an inevitable generational relay that plans over their heads; a theme that transcends fiction to shape an exemplary and explosive sequel, led by two emerging directors, who has little to envy his predecessors.

No sign of Bayhem —It doesn't have to—

The appearance of Michael Bay in 'Bad Boys For Life' is as fleeting as it is symbolic. In his brief cameo, the one in Los Angeles, literally give a microphone to another character and then disappear without a trace in the remainder of footage; something that can be compared to the way he has delivered the characters with whom he started his career to the duo of filmmakers composed of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

We were many devotees of the Holy Church of Bayhem that we feared the worst with this change of hands of the franchise, but, honoring the truth, we must recognize that the Belgians have done an excellent job not only giving a production package at the height of the previous 'Two rebel cops', but making the movie yours while fleeing any temptation to copy other people's styles.

That said, it is necessary to emphasize that Bay's absence behind the cameras is more than evident, which translates into nail set-pieces more contained and conventional in its conception and visual treatment– nothing will equal the chase on the highway of the second part; something that is not at odds with 'Bad Boys For Life' offering a show brimming with gunpowder, explosions, close combat and adrenaline rushing that will know how to enjoy both habitual and neophytes.

In contrast to this, comedy and passages in the development of the characters have gained a greater weight, rising unexpectedly as the greatest virtue of the film. The laughs are guaranteed in the new show of some Will Smith and Martin Lawrence that they have their completely internalized roles, that waste chemical scene after scene and that, together with the new incorporations, manage to make this nonsense something earthly made in Hollywood

Of course, everything that glitters in 'Bad Boys For Life' is not gold, starting with a strident and artificial color treatment which draws the worst of the already abhorrent trend of orange & teal, and ending with an insane argument and up to a certain foreseeable point, in which absurd turns and the need to suspend disbelief are constantly the order of the day.

But one does not face the third part of 'Two rebel cops' waiting for something other than a high level show with which to spend an unbeatable time in a movie theater, and that, 'Bad Boys For Life', gives it in industrial quantities, returning us the nerve and style of Bruckheimer house brand productions that delighted the respectable a quarter of a century ago. And that is something that cannot be appreciated enough.