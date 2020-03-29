Entertainment

An expected return in My Hero Academia 4×24: Hawks spreads its wings on the anime

March 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There season 4 of My Hero Academia is now nearing its conclusion. With episode 24 arrived on VVVVID just tonight, there remains a single episode to be aired, scheduled for Saturday 4 April. At that point, we'll have to say goodbye to the anime about superheroes for several months.

Before saying goodbye, however, we can see a roundup of new and old heroes parading on the catwalks where the strongest and most appreciated in Japan take turns. My Hero Academia 4×24 in fact, he presented the ranking of the heroes, a six-monthly event that temporarily diverted attention from the young protagonists.

Among the heroes in the ranking there is one that fans have been waiting to see with a leading role for quite some time: Hawks. The winged hero is well known and appreciated among fans of the manga, but in the anime he still has to manage to carve out his own role. During the revelation of the ranking, it is communicated that the young professional has even managed to climb the ranks up to the number two position, immediately behind Endeavor.

READ:  Important announcement for My Hero Academia, season 5 is upon us?

And it seems that Hawks' appearances will not end here as it will play an important role in My Hero Academia 4×25, as revealed by the first previews placed at the end of this episode.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.