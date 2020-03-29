An expected return in My Hero Academia 4×24: Hawks spreads its wings on the anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There season 4 of My Hero Academia is now nearing its conclusion. With episode 24 arrived on VVVVID just tonight, there remains a single episode to be aired, scheduled for Saturday 4 April. At that point, we'll have to say goodbye to the anime about superheroes for several months.

Before saying goodbye, however, we can see a roundup of new and old heroes parading on the catwalks where the strongest and most appreciated in Japan take turns. My Hero Academia 4×24 in fact, he presented the ranking of the heroes, a six-monthly event that temporarily diverted attention from the young protagonists.

Among the heroes in the ranking there is one that fans have been waiting to see with a leading role for quite some time: Hawks. The winged hero is well known and appreciated among fans of the manga, but in the anime he still has to manage to carve out his own role. During the revelation of the ranking, it is communicated that the young professional has even managed to climb the ranks up to the number two position, immediately behind Endeavor.

And it seems that Hawks' appearances will not end here as it will play an important role in My Hero Academia 4×25, as revealed by the first previews placed at the end of this episode.