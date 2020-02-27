an exciting drama from the directors of 'Untouchable'

Share it:

Finally, the special film ('Hors normes', 2019), the closing film of the last Cannes Film Festival, arrives at the Spanish cinemas. Since then, the new work of Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache received the audience award in the 67th San Sebastian event, it became a success at the box office in France and was nominated for eight César Awards (This controversial gala is celebrated this Friday).

Like 'Untouchable' ('Intouchables', 2011), the phenomenon that Toledano and Nakache became known for, 'Specials' relies on two great protagonists to tell a story based on real events where the drama is lowered with a hopeful vision of life and constant doses of humor, making the raw reality of the characters digestible.

Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb, delivered and convincing, lead the cast of the film embodying Bruno and Malik, two friends whose life revolves around giving shelter and help autistic children and teenagers. They are in charge of two non-profit organizations that deal with extreme cases, young people with problems abandoned to their own fate, with no other place to go.

'Specials' turns the material of an intense drama into a great "feel good movie"

After knowing first-hand the daily work of these professionals, Toledano and Nakache rely on their observations and authentic stories to trace the portraits of their characters and orchestrate a drama that feels true at all times. An inspired casting and a simple staging with a realistic and nervous narrative, which reflects the mood and a tone reminiscent of the documentary, fit this goal.

Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache and Vincent Cassel on the set

The charismatic Bruno and Malik act as a guide to introduce the public to the scenarios, conflicts and characters of this story, although the action is divided to present the circumstances of several of those homeless boys and their efforts to learn, improve, overcome their obstacles or less to be able to work with them, and become citizens of profit. Thus we care and suffer more for them.

And while the boys fight their battles, 'Specials' shows how this work affects the caregivers, with special emphasis on the deterioration of Bruno's personal life, unable to disconnect and worry about other well-being than his protected ones. All this brings the facet human and intimate that the film needs to generate empathy and connect with what happens on screen.

To complicate matters further, a government investigation is underway that threatens to close the center run by Bruno, who fights desperate situations with desperate measures such as employing caregivers without official qualifications or neglecting accounting and accumulating debts. This bureaucratic conflict, exposed in a somewhat simplistic way, accentuates the tension in a film Intense and clear protest message.

The harsh reality of these reception centers stands out but, above all, their need because they are the last shelters for many young people. Of course, Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache are not filmmakers of subtleties; They need to underline and reoffend the key issues, always leading the public and resorting to those conventional happy scenes with motivating and optimistic music to detract from the story. However, they have been very esteemed film, endearing and touching. It's worth it, especially for its two excellent protagonists.