An exceptional cosplay from Demon Slayer: here is Kleiner Pixel as Rui’s mother

There are some cosplayers who have the ability to go viral. Among the most famous in this field at international level there is certainly Jessica Nigri, which has given us over time some Demon Slayer themed cosplay. But the American is certainly not without a competitor.

In recent times it has become very famous and known the cosplayer Little Pixel. Through her Instagram page she shares many cosplays she created, with characters shot in various poses and angles. A painstaking work that is revealed at 360 ° when he shows how to prepare those characters thanks to his Youtube channel.

On these two social networks, Kleiner Pixel showcases his ultimo cosplay a tema Demon Slayer went viral. In the photo below and in the video above we see her ready to take the role of the mother of Rui, the spider demon who is part of the fake family of the former crescent moon we met on the finale of the first season of Demon Slayer.

Very white skin as well as hair, eyes with particular irises and many red marks on the face. Between photos and videos, Kleiner Pixel managed to immerse herself in those shoes in a big way. What do you think? The cosplayer some time ago also introduced us to her cosplay of Noelle from Black Clover.