An ex directed by Bielsa in Chile revealed: "When we lost the locker room it was a wake, we were afraid of it"

Marcelo Bielsa classified the Chilean team to South Africa 2010, where he stepped into the round of 16 (NA)

Mark González He is one of the most representative players of the Chilean team in recent times. He was part of the frustrated generation after the 98 World Cup but was also a protagonist during the revolutionary process of Marcelo Bielsa, who changed the history of soccer in his country. In dialogue with Gol Culture, praised the Argentine coach.

"Bielsa changed the mindset of Chilean soccer. He was the creator of this golden generation. It was a young team with very little experience and all its methodology was all new to us. His demand and intensity, we were not used to it. That led to changing the chip to the Chilean player in general, not only to the national team. Our problem was mental and physical ”, was the main analysis of the former off-roader on the left wing.

González, who lived with Loco in the Qualifying rounds towards South Africa 2010 and played all four of Chile's matches in that World Cup, added: "With Bielsa I learned the tactical part, knowing how to move, when to accelerate and when not to." And he remembered: “When we lost the locker room it was a wake. Because of Bielsa's personality, a fly did not fly. We were afraid".

In addition, he reviewed the anecdote that came to light a few months ago: Bielsa entered the locker room after a loss, undressed, lay on his back on a stretcher and fell asleep for half an hour. "Only he knows why he does things, we did not understand."

Mark González played in the 2010 World Cup and was champion with the Red in the 2016 Copa América Centenario (NA)

After Marcelo Bielsa's departure, it was his fellow countryman Jorge Sampaoli who took the reins. Mark González was summoned repeatedly, but then was left out of the World Cup list. “I was left with the thorn of not being in Brazil 2014 and the Copa América in Chile 2015. At that time I was in Russia, I spoke to Sampaoli and he asked me to return to Chile. It was my worst mistake, I could have been left out but I came back and he did not call me to the World Cup or the Copa América. I trusted what he told me, ”said the 35-year-old former player.

The frustration of 2014 and 2015 was mitigated with his appointment for the Copa América Centenario in 2016, led by Juan Antonio Pizzi, where the Red won the two-time championship. "The team was polished from many years ago and became very strong. We knew each other perfectly. Any coach could come as in the Centennial and we played by heart. After Sampaoli it fell, Pizzi grabbed the hot iron but the team played alone "he clarified.

Mark González does not have an optimistic view regarding the future of the Chilean national team: “People now demand that Chile be champion, Chilean soccer changed in every way. Today we come in a tailspin, the golden generation is over. "

