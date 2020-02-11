An entire family enters the cosplay world with Naruto's Akatsuki: Shippuden

Share it:

During the various fairs dedicated to anime and manga that are held all over the world it is not uncommon for certain cosplayers to meet and give life to group scenes, or that they organize themselves in advance to bring cosplay of the same universe. One happened similar thing with Naruto: Shippuden with a particular group.

Nelld_it_cosplay has decided to bring his whole family into the world of cosplay. For the occasion, he chose the known group appeared in Naruto: Shippuden, or that of Akatsuki. The cheerful little family came to the convention with five characters from the criminal organization. In the photo below we can see, from left to right, Pain, Kisame Hoshigaki, Itachi Uchiha, Hidan and Tobi with the first mask. The peculiarity of the cosplay attracted many fans who appreciated the familiar representation.

Naruto is a manga by Masashi Kishimoto, published between 1999 and 2014 on Weekly Shonen Jump. Two souls were taken from the work: the first Naruto, which adapts up to the contents of volume 27, and the second Naruto: Shippuden, which adapts volumes from 28 onwards. The brand then saw several spin-off continuations such as the Retsuden light novels and the sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.