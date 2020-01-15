an entertaining sequel that should close the saga of 'Two rebel cops'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What was the point of making a third installment of the saga ‘Two rebel cops’ 17 years after the previous one and without Michael bay behind the cameras beyond trying to exploit the possible nostalgia to get a profitable movie without complicating more than the account? On paper, ‘Bad Boys for Life’ seemed doomed to be one of those late empty continuations of appeal in the line of the unfortunate ‘xXx: Reactivated’, but it has not.

I can not say that it is a great action movie, but if you notice that during most of his footage and view like that it fits very well both what he tells us and how to do it. After all, their best years have long been left behind and they even begin to be seen as a kind of dinosaur inside the police force, not to mention Marcus' wishes to retire. From that idea an effective hobby is built that should be the closing of the trilogy.

A more personal threat

There comes a point at which to raise the threat level within a action franchise It is almost impossible, so that a more personal danger is usually used, either because of the ties with the protagonist or because of the relationship between the new villain and the previous one. In the case of ‘Bad Boys for Life’, they bet on the former, but they take it easy to reveal it, so that the entity of that enemy to beat goes progressively more.

It is true that at first it seems another case of monotonous revenge in which the most striking are the killer's methods interpreted by Jacob Scipio, postponing the concrete motive behind their acts to parallel show us the new reality of the two rebel policemen. With Will Smith holding on to his glory days and a Martin Lawrence closer to being an endearing retiree than anything else, ‘Bad Boys for Life’ outlines a logical evolution in his professional stage.

In ‘Two rebel cops’ we were introduced to two agents with their own method solving a case to go to more in a sequel that in their own way represented the zenith of the two and the franchise itself. And is that Michael Bay gave everything in it to offer a show difficult to forget. But everything that goes up low and here we don't have Bay behind the cameras – he was very busy trying to outdo himself in ‘6 in the shade’, although his presence does show up – so The show level also decreases.

A fulfilling show

Instead we have Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in his first great job in Hollywood. His style is more reminiscent of the Bay of the first installment, perhaps even below it in the ability to provide visual frenzy to the film, but the story itself demanded a more rested approach, in which humor has a Remarkable presence during most of the footage and works better than functional action scenes but with little personality. Eye what the “adjusted” budget of 90 million -The second cost 130 million and from 2003, not from 2020- it may also have something to do.

I am not sure that this is a thoughtful decision for go in line with the current state of Mike and Marcus, but seeing them as such makes sense that you do not opt ​​for the most difficult yet as much as that may subtract visual appeal to the function. This is partly offset in its fiery final stretch, but even there we cannot find something comparable to what Bay could have done with this material.

In fact, ‘Bad Boys for Life’ reminds us from time to time how anachronistic that Mike and Marcus's way of acting is, even when their instinct leads them to succeed in the decision to be made even though the execution is somewhat better. And those frictions between their methods and the most technologically advanced of the police are nice, also helping to see an evolution in the attitude of the protagonists, especially Mike.

If certain fluctuations are noted in the script – namely that of people who put their hands on it, even if only three people appear accredited, including a Joe Carnahan that at the time was also going to take care of the direction-, but also a constant that serves so that the film never gets lost and mixes the past with the new to give what it wants to the public of the saga without denying the entrance to the newly arrived.

My only but is that it does not fully and absolutely embrace the possibility of being a definitive closure for the saga. As such it works very well, but as an intermediate stage the thing already suffers, both because of the fact that in a fourth installment they really have nothing to tell and because seeing Will Smith and Martin Lawrence again in action would already be totally anachronistic. It didn't take much to let it be, but Hollywood is reluctant to close its franchises.

In short

‘Bad Boys for Life’ is good entertainment that feels like a logical extension of the franchise but that would also have to be his last stage. As a great show you can tell that they have not wanted to spend too much money, but it is still entertaining, in large part because of the generous amount of humor used. I was not sure I would like to see these two rebel cops again, but the film has shown me yes.