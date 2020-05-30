An English soccer legend compared Messi to Jordan: "He is the best of all time in this sport"

Share it:

TV presenter and former soccer player Gary Lineker again highlighted Messi and compared him to Michael Jordan



Time passes and more and more people place Lionel Messi as one of the greatest soccer players in history. What's more, some even place him among the best athletes in sport in general. For its conquests, but above all because it has been maintained at a very high level for more than a decade, the captain of the FC Barcelona He became a personality that transcended his sport.

It will be for that reason that one of the legends of English football and who today works as a commentator on the sport that knew how to practice successfully, came to compare him with, perhaps, the best athlete of all time. Gary Lineker, historic striker for the England national team, who finished as top scorer in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, He took the opportunity to value Messi and put him at the height of Michael Jordan.

"Jordan has a very different personality and is much more open, but Messi can be described in the same sense, as an icon whose impact and ability transcends our own sport ”Lineker stressed in dialogue with the English press.

He added: "You don't have to like basketball to appreciate Jordan, just as you don't have to be a football fan to enjoy watching Messi. Like Jordan, Messi is the best of all time to have played the sport"

Jordan won six NBA championships and was chosen five times as the league's MVP (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

At different times, both the Argentine soccer player and the former American basketball player marked an era. The legendary 23 was key in the globalization of the NBA During the 90's in times where social networks and digital media did not exist, they were just taking their first steps in communication. Unlike Jordan, the number 10 of the Argentine team broke into the world of soccer to lead a team like FC Barcelona and transform it into a power, thanks to his game and his scoring ability.

In addition to putting him in the same condition as one of the greatest athletes of all time, Lineker again noted that Messi is above Maradona in his consideration. "When he was a player, he was amazed at Maradona because of his supreme talent, which made him seem different to all of us. Messi has the same effect," he confessed.

"I never thought I would see a better player than Maradona, but when I look at Messi, he does everything and more than Diego could do. The only thing Maradona and Messi have is not the world champion medal, but do you really classify the greatness of a player according to that? "Warned the striker who took his first steps in Leicester City and who later moved to Barcelona to play on the Catalan team for three seasons.

What are the main characteristics of Messi as a player for Lineker? Today commentator took advantage of his current role to highlight all the good that Barcelona's 10 is.

Messi became one of the best soccer players in history (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

"He is arguably the best passer-by-ball we've ever seen – he sees things ordinary mortals don't see. It is as if you are watching the game from above while playing it at the same time. Having that vision and awareness above all else is what makes him incomparable as a player and with such baffling talent. Messi brings joy and although he no longer has that explosive rhythm he had for years, he is still the type of player who can offer something special. Reality tells us that we do not have much time to enjoy it as a player, so we must savor every minute"Reflected the gunner who scored 48 goals in 80 presentations with the shirt of the English national team.

Pending the return of football in Spain, Lineker thinks that seeing Messi on a court again will be the best of the discipline's return, which was directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic that affected the entire world. “Every time I see him play, even on those days when he's not so fine, there are times when you think 'how does he do that?' He does three or four things in one game that I probably haven't been able to do in my entire career. Does things no one can", said.

“The Spanish League will resume behind closed doors very soon. It won't be the same without a crowd, but Messi is perhaps the only thing we can enjoy football without an audience. Seeing it even on TV is very necessary and will be highly appreciated by many, including me, "concluded one of the faithful fans that Messi has throughout the planet.

