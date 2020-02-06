An English boxer, forced to delete a photo with her girlfriend by Islamic law in the Maldives

The professional British boxer, April Hunter, he was on vacation in the tropical country of the Maldives, when he decided to upload a photo to his social network Twitter with his girlfriend.

His intention is to be a vindictive image, in favor of the freedom of individual rights. In it, he appeared bathing in the sea and kissing with his girlfriend. "It is still illegal to be gay in the Maldives and in other Muslim countries. This is our thinking ", It was the accompanying text.

In the Maldives, same-sex relationships are prohibited. According to Islamic or Sharia law, the penalties against homosexuality can be from a house arrest, until years of jail, whipping or even the death penalty.

On the other hand, the country does not usually persecute tourists for being the main economic source. This does not mean that on more than one occasion they have been arrested.

The 24-year-old girl was forced to eliminate the publication of her networks before the pressure from his family and for fear of reprisals of the country's authorities. However, the tweet ended up becoming a phenomenon that ended up becoming viral and going around the world. This is the image:

April Hunter with his girlfriend

/ Twitter @aprilhunterbox

When he arrived in England, on his return from vacation, he reloaded the image to his networks, but again he repented and he erased it quickly.

Hunter has been boxing for more than a year. The February 29 will get on the ring of your natal city, the Eagles Community Arena from Newcastle.