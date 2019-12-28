An Endgame theory suggests that Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse has already happened

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Avengers: Endgame has been a before and after for Marvel studios. The company proposed the closure of more than a whole decade of films and, in turn, established new bases for a large number of films and series that will arrive during the next years in Phase 4 and Phase 5.

Inside this Phase 4 we will see fourth to Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), a tape in which the Supreme Sorcerer could retake some of the plot lines produced during the events of Endgame, as recently published by a fan.

According to a Reddit user nicknamed Gunnersawus, he has developed a theory that states that the plot of the new installment of Doctor Strange has already taken place. During the events of Endgame, a minimum of five timelines, so Marvel could take advantage of these timelines as its new "multiverse."

If this theory were true, we would not be faced with the idea of ​​a multiverse as such, but of several different planes of realities in which history differs from what the UCM has shown us so far. We could see again Hombre de Hierro, characters who are considered heroes would be villains and deceased great enemies could return to life.

Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse will hit theaters in May 2021.