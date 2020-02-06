An electrifying Kaminari from My Hero Academia steals the social scene thanks to a cosplay

Share it:

The great epic of My Hero Academia he has always seen our Izuku Midoriya as the undisputed protagonist, having found himself forced to face countless difficulties in his path, yet this does not mean that the many other characters who appeared during the events were less interesting to know.

Indeed, the truth is the exact opposite since the strength of the work always has resided in the rich and multifaceted cast of characters we met and that we were able to review with the arrival of My Hero Academia Season 4. With such a large number of faces ready to steal the scene, it is not uncommon, however, to see even very interesting characters relegated to the background, forced to be put on display only for a few seconds.

This is the case of our aspiring hero Denki Kaminari, who despite the few appearances made has always managed to conquer the public thanks to his charisma and characteristics. The student, in fact, is able to release violent electrical discharges which when not kept under control, lead to the momentary "shutdown" of his brain, with Kaminari who thus finds himself walking empty with a lost and confused air. Well, the cosplayer @ roadrnr08 wanted to pay homage to the boy by giving shape to a themed cosplay that portrays Kaminari in this very state. The work – which you can see at the bottom of the news – is of a great level, with a faithful re-presentation of clothes, hair and also of that lost look that we have learned to love.

