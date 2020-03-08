An elderly couple recreates live the bus stop of the movie My neighbor Totoro

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the most loved films of the famous Studio Ghibli, My neighbor Totoro it's a beautiful and moving modern fairy tale that fascinates millions of fans around the world. In Japan, an elderly couple has recreated live the bus stop that we see in the icon scene of the film.

The couple resides in the town of Takahuru, in the province of Miyazaki in Japan (needless to say, the province has the same name as the legendary director of Studio Ghibli). As we can see in the images of some Instagram profiles that you find at the bottom of the news, the stop is practically identical, so much so that it quickly attracted numerous onlookers and fans of the Hayao Miyazaki, who had fun posting photos on their social profiles together with an exact copy of the nice creature from the film. The bucolic landscape that can be seen in the photos creates a truly perfect setting. On the other hand, the film talks about country life, its very calm and less frenetic rhythms of a big metropolis like Tokyo can be, and its essential and simple life.

If you want to catch up with Totoro and other films by Studio Ghibli, Netflix is ​​making them available on its streaming platform. Also, if you want to immerse yourself in the magical worlds of Miyazaki's films, know that a theme park by Studio Ghibli is under construction.