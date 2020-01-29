an effective nightmare that drinks from 'Alien' and Lovecraft

Share it:

‘Underwater’ is going to go down in history for being the last movie sold under the 20th Century Fox label, as Disney has chosen to get rid of the brand of the studio it bought for a multi-million dollar figure. It is still a simple coincidence, because the film starring Kristen Stewart It was filmed three years ago and should have reached theaters much earlier. A clear proof of this is the presence in its distribution of T.J. Miller, now ignored by Hollywood after starring in several scandals.

Easy to sell and disqualify as a variant of 'Alien, the eighth passenger', 'Underwater' is a proposal that does not fit too much in today's Hollywood, since it is a film with the spirit of a horror series but counting on it a series budget of between 50 and 80 million according to the source consulted. The result is an estimated underwater nightmare that gives its best in its remarkable final stretch.

Locking up the characters

During the tight footage of 'Underwater' there are hardly two moments of calm that are underlined by the voiceover to express the thoughts of the character played by Kristen Stewart, since the rest of the time is a non-stop because of the need of the protagonists from find how to get out of the seabed structure they are working on and whose integrity is seriously affected So it looks like an earthquake.

Just a few moments of footage pass until the danger makes an appearance, which leads to the protagonist gradually encountering a few survivors. Do not expect a great job defining any of them, but they are differentiated enough for each one to fulfill a different function in the difficult escape mission ahead of them.

William Eubank, director of the film and known so far for having signed ‘The Signal’ in 2014, opts at all times to enhance the feeling of oppression rather than urgency. It is true that we are reminded every bit that the station could collapse at any time, but Eubank is more interested in enclosing the characters with the camera and influencing the burden with the handling of the camera, too shaky in some situations for my liking.

Lights and shadows of ‘Underwater’

That causes the second act of ‘Underwater’ is the least stimulating of the function. After an explosive start, it almost gives the impression that the film becomes a video game to which curiously they forget to add the necessary kinematics to give more depth to the story. Only if he had tried a little more to define the characters and their relationships, the film would have made it easier for us to stay within the story instead of seeing how Eubank's formal commitment is somewhat repetitive.

We would have a good example in the relationship between Stewart's characters and Vincent CasselWell, there are certain details that point to a close relationship with the father and daughter, but without worrying enough about them. I would not be surprised if it was more worked in a first assembly, since here we tend to sacrifice everything to avoid dead times – the one who best stands out of this is Miller, since his moments of comic relief are necessary and thus his character does not end up blurred-, reaching the final footage just an hour and a half.

All this removes some impact to the casualties that are happening because, obviously, what has happened is not a simple earthquake. There ‘Underwater’ also points slightly in the direction of criticizing the effect of human activity on the progressive deterioration of our planet and how this reactions to it, but finally prefers to direct everything to the appearance of a blunt sea monster with clear lovecraftian inspiration – until then the saga ‘Alien’, that not only the first delivery, seemed the main reference, although not the only one.

There, ‘Underwater’ yes it's smart reserving the best for last and showing us different creatures progressively so that the feeling of imminent danger never ceases. Perhaps I would have appreciated that they were somewhat more generous with the use of the gore, but hey, it is understood that more is sought that the attacks are something sudden than anything else and as such they work more than correctly.

In short

‘Underwater’ is an effective horror hobby that mixes, among other things, ‘Alien’ with Lovecarft and comes out of the challenge. No doubt he would have thanked a little more of his own voice, but what he gives us is already more than enough for those who are looking for a type of movies that Hollywood has forgotten, and the failure of which we are now dealing with is also not going to Help that change.