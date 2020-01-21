an eccentric show at the service of Robert Downey Jr.

Share it:

From time to time some title comes to us from Hollywood with a reputation for being a historical disaster. The last film to deserve such an honor was ‘Cats’, a film that many ended up seeing for the morbidity of knowing if it was up to the harsh criticism he had received. The funny thing is that they have hardly had to spend a few weeks until the arrival of ‘The adventures of Doctor Dolittle’, which is being destroyed by the specialized press and it is estimated that it could report some 100 million dollars of losses to Universal.

The truth is that the new job behind the scenes of Stephen Gaghan He suffered a most complicated production process that did not invite him to be too optimistic about the result. Sometimes it happens that this leads to condemn beforehand movies that do not deserve it – I think for example in the case of the very entertaining ‘The Lone Ranger’, but with ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’ what we find is an eccentric show at the service of a Robert Downey Jr. who doesn't seem to try too hard either.

He doesn't know very well what he wants to be

With a nice animated start, we are explained what has led Dr. Dolittle to withdraw from the outside world and leaves us with the idea that perhaps it would have been better not to opt for the real action to tell us this story, as interest quickly decays in when it happens to be a hybrid between actors and animals generated by computer, since 'The adventures of Doctor Dolittle' He wants to be two films at the same time and does not end up embracing either option.

On the one hand we have an adventure focused on the smallest of the house in which the young aspiring Dolittle pupil played by Harry collett It represents a more innocent touch, determined to defend a noble cause and mirror of children's spectators when entering history. In addition, the animals make a lot of small thanks here and there focused on that segment of the public, but then there are phases in which it seems to forget about it or just does not try hard enough.

On the other hand, ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’ also wants to be a crazy comedy to please parents who approach their children to see it, but as such it never gets completely unleashed. There the first stumbling block is in a Downey Jr. that offers a somewhat strange interpretation, aware at the same time of the peculiarities of his character but never let go.

Badly oriented excesses

This role would have worked better with an actor like Jim Carrey or the sadly deceased Robin Williams than with the Marvel Iron Man. Yes it is true that there is no trace of the superhero who almost completely monopolized his career during the last years, but it seems that not even Gaghan knew very well what he is looking for from him. He brushes the grotesque at times but without being and would not rule out that he simply did not know very well what to do with Dolittle.

Something more stimulating is the secondary school, since it may be Michael Sheen or Antonio Banderas They do not have very developed roles, but they are much more consistent approaching their characters and in another ecosystem they would have worked much better. Here the extravagant cousin prevails but without there being a guiding thread that gives it an entity beyond what you can laugh with jokes or specific situations. Very elaborate they are not, and the dialogues neither – here it is not that I expected much but that does not give us -, but surely it entertains some spectators.

What I do appreciate is that it is true that it is a somewhat stupid proposal and that gives the feeling of knocking, but in return it never becomes irritating or complete nonsense. In view of what I had been hearing about her I expected little less than one of the worst movies of all time and it is simply a huge nonsense that does not know very well what it wants to be and that has not been right with the choice of Downey Jr .

In short

‘The adventures of Doctor Dolittle’ is not a good movie and I don't think it's an effective hobby either. Yes it is extravagant and something visually colorful, although the animals end up being somewhat tired and the actors chosen to lend their voice gave much more than what we see on the screen. Of course, I wish they had had someone like Jim Carrey or Robin Williams who unleashed more in the lead role and knew how to raise a material like this, something that Downey Jr. does not get.