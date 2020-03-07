an author who found his place between Michael Mann and Michael Bay

Share it:

It's already here 'Spenser: Confidential', the film that Peter Berg has shot for Netflix and that features Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke as protagonists. The film is an adaptation of the popular mid-80s television series starring Robert Urich and Avery Brooks. With its premiere we believe it is a good opportunity to recover the work of a director obsessed with his country and its many inconsistencies.

From actor to author

After spending a decade putting his face in front of the camera in titles as iconic as '70 minutes to flee ',' Shocker, 100,000 volts of terror 'or' The last seduction ', Peter Berg decides to change course and sign up for a challenge that came out as well as 'Very Bad Things', a debut that he writes and in which he directs a cast delivered to the cause. Today, more than twenty years later, it remains a reference title of black comedy. I would even say that we are already facing a classic.

For the next five years Berg continued to appear as an actor in cult titles ('Corky Romano', 'Dill Scallion') or popular series ('Alias', 'Chicago Hope'), until in 2003 he achieved a new opportunity in theaters After seeing how his prime opera, of total worship, only raised a third of his budget. For this new occasion it had a spectacular cast and with the most exciting movie of his career: 'Treasure of the Amazon' (The Rundown).

The hilarious tropical action adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Rosario Dawson and Christopher Walken also had the iconic moment in which Arnold Schwarzenegger passed the witness to Johnson. Without being any success, since it barely raised five million more than it cost, it quickly became one of the most popular films of the moment and in a breath of fresh air in a genre as disgusted and really unusual as the action adventure. Especially the original action adventure.

The film has notably passed the test of time with that scent between the most casual Tony Scott and the cinema of the 70s. It is here where the new star of the action cinema showed that the amazing fights with the most effective laughs I had just arrived in Hollywood. And he hasn't left yet.

Friday lights

A year later, Berg presents what for many is his best film: 'Friday Night Lights'. In his first major success, Berg (60 million US with a budget of 30) films young Texans remembering the ways of John Milius from 'The great Wednesday', for example. For some reason that escapes me, viewers have forgotten the movie in favor of the television series of the same name, created by Berg and with Kyle Chandler in the role of the main character coach. The series was so popular that many clueless spectators They have been asking for an adaptation for years cinematographic of the series. Anyway.

The filmmaker took it easy and it would take three years to re-shoot a movie, although the wait would be worth it: 'The shadow of the kingdom' (The Kingdom), the first script by Matthew Michael Carnahan, a name that still has a lot to say in Hollywood. The movie was produced by Michael Mann, by the way.

Alfred Hitchcock said: “The difference between suspense and surprise is very simple (…) We are talking, there is a bomb under this table and our conversation is very bland, nothing special happens and suddenly: boom, explosion. Surprise. Let us now examine the suspense. The bomb is under the table and the public knows it, probably because he has seen the bad guy put it on. The public knows that the bomb will explode at one and knows that it is a quarter to one (there is a clock in the set); the same bland conversation suddenly becomes very interesting because the audience participates in the scene. (…) In the first case, fifteen seconds of surprise have been offered to the public at the time of the explosion. In the second case, we have offered fifteen minutes of suspense. ”

Well, 'The Kingdom' has both. A masterpiece that financially returned to renquear. Peter Berg's cinema does not knead millions, maybe we are facing an author who doesn't look for the easy way out. Although it seemed.

A year later his blockbuster would arrive with the help of Will Smith and Charlize Theron. 'Hancock', his most ambitious and expensive project (150 million) with a story written by Vince Gilligan and Vy Vincent Ngo, exceeded 600 million in revenue. 'Hancock', a story of gods and families, it is best seen from adult melancholy. That is, if you review this alcoholic and cynical adventure from the point of view of your current self, it is very likely that the sensations you perceive will be very far from your vague memory of a comedian more than superheroes.

Sink the fleet by computer

Of course, in the case of Peter Berg we were not going to forget the fiascos that threaten behind each entry: 'Battleship' was a loud fiasco, but it is not the worst film of all time that the leaders warned so strongly purists pure. With the scheme of 'Transformers' to adapt a board game, I was starring Taylor Kitsch at the controls, a star with as little smell as Berg to find success. Full of impossible ideas and a cast that more or less knows where it is going, is a good plan for a Sunday afternoon if you don't have the game at home.

It would not take long to take the bad taste out of his order for Universal with a new success (and a great movie) next to Mark Wahlberg, who will become his best dirty. 'The only survivor' inaugurated a society that has only given us joy. Berg's domain for keep the suspense and tension During the first hour it is just as majestic when things get ugly. Propaganda war cinema, yes, not in vain adapts the memories of a soldier (Marcus Luttrell), but one of the most distressing and direct tapes of a director who manages very well in these sludges.

Great interpretations, great tribute to the fallen hero and fantastic work by Nicotero and Berger in war wounds. The music of Explosions in the sky does the rest.

Three years later they would spend a few months together to shoot two great movies. 'Black Tide' (Deepwater Horizon) and 'Patriots Day'. The first recovers the spirit of the best catastrophic cinema of the 70s and immerses us in an incendiary nightmare, but the most interesting of the two would be the recreation of the 2013 Boston attacks. The film is another example of Peter Berg's extraordinary talent as a director, all pulse, feeling and adrenaline. Don't listen to tear trailers, this is a top-notch thriller. Do you remember 'Zero Dark Thirty'? Well this is better.

Until the arrival of his 'Spenser: Confidential', Berg's latest production has been 'Mile 22', a nice entertainment without any complexity that advances with blows and shots, almost like a miniseries of action in cartoons of those that a Garth Ennis or a Warren Ellis dispatch from time to time to clear body and mind.

Peter Berg has been offering quality for more than twenty years. His cinema, spectacular as the best Bay and blunt as the Mann more sober, is always a guarantee signal. Now it's time to check if his first production for Netflix lives up to the expectations of the filmmaker who once considered the possibility of giving us a sequel to his jungle adventure.