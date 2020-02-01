An author Madrid

Share it:

Zinedine Zidane He returned to Real Madrid at the beginning of March 2019 and Florentino Pérez pointed out the context in which the Frenchman landed on the white bench: "a moment of difficulty". Madrid had won the Champions League against Ajax, was away week after week from La Liga and neither the Copa del Rey was presented as a possibility. The hegemony of the last three years was falling apart. The "moment of difficulty" was not a mirage.

Almost a year later, the dynamics have changed. Doubts have become certainties. The points arrive alone. The victories, too. White set He is the leader of La Liga Santander with three points away from FC Barcelona and not lost in the league championship since October. The visit this Saturday of Atlético to the Bernabéu is not another game. Derby and confirmation or step back. A victory would settle processes. A defeat would generate questions.

Zidane's frame continues at cruising speed. The offensive flow, diminished by Gareth Bale's dissent, Hazard's injuries and the low effectiveness of Vinícius and Jovic, has been counteracted by a superlative defensive level. Madrid no longer fits. Or at least not as much as before. The meringue combined has maintained the goal to zero in five of the last seven games, and Courtois is the least thrashed goalkeeper in La Liga (It is true that he has played three games less than other competitors, such as Oblak or Ter Stegen).

Against Simeone will return the five midfielders. Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric and Isco. The scheme with which Madriders felt most comfortable this course. The fall of Valverde It was noticed before Sevilla. The Uruguayan brings breadth, pass and travel. It helps to put the pressure ten meters higher and cut counterattacks thanks to the return. Free the rest. And it makes yours better.

One of the most favored has been Toni Kroos. There is no footballer in La Liga who has completed more than 1,000 passes and created more than 40 occasions. With those boots that don't change. With that address from the left profile. When Real Madrid trusts its midfielders (as he did especially two seasons ago), Harmony becomes an inherent component of the game.

And if the circulation collapses, the effectiveness appears in the head. It happened this week against Zaragoza. And in Zorrilla. And against Sevilla. Soccer is a sport of emotions. The results, regardless of how, where and who, usually occur when the streaks accompany. In the Santiago Bernabéu one is currently living in that state. A context sponsored by the coach who has best understood the operation of the white club and who already knows how to take it to the top.

That is why Real Madrid is an author team. Why He has trusted his coach to delegate the importance of the game to his players. Zinedine Zidane is not the most charismatic coach in the world, but he has given his players the most crucial concept in all this: trust. Before Atlético de Madrid, a new test.