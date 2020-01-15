An Austrian politician spends thousands of euros on Clash of Clans and passes the bill to his party

Share it:

Is named Heinz-Christian Strache, It was vice chancellor of Austria and he had to leave his post in mid-2019 for what became known as “the Ibiza case”, a controversy caused by a video in which Strache was seen recognizing the corruption of his party, anticipating how he planned to manipulate public opinion and offering contacts to a Russian oligarch in exchange for political support. But far from complying with a controversy, our friend the vice chancellor is back in all the newspapers and now for reasons closer to the video game industry.

As we arrive from Neue Zürcher Zeitung (one of the longest-running newspapers in the Austrian country, something like New Journal of Zürich), Strache's successors have thrown the carpet and exposed even more weavings related to him. Among them, journalist Goerg Renner points out that the former vice chancellor was “addicted to Clash of Clans" and that spent between 2,000 and 3.00 euros a month in the game of Supercell. An invoice he paid using his party's credit card, to which he spent all expenses. Although he has not yet shared the figure that amounts to his bill, nor the data of his profile in the game, Strache says he used the card “by mistake” and that he already returned the money in his day.

Iran banned it as "addictive"

As Oscard Wilde said, "there is only one thing in the world worse that they talk about you, and they don't talk about you." Although Clash of Clans has been involved in news that surely would not have wanted to star, the truth is that they always enhance how addictive it is and there could be no better better publicity. In addition to his relationship with Heinz-Christian Strache, the Supercell mobile title also made headlines after being banned in Iran. ”for the addiction it produces in youth" Two surreal situations that are surely not going to be the last ones and that show once again how "ready" the human being is sometimes.

