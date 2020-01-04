 An audition for WandaVision hints at Quicksilver, possible return of the character?

Share it:

The casting of "WandaVision" They could have revealed some surprise that the series would keep, although it is true that this information must be treated with caution because it is not completely reliable. A series of auditions for the series point to potential return of Pietro Maximoff / Quicksilver / Mercury, Wanda's brother / Scarlet Witch, for the series.

We are facing some videos where a young actor does the tests for one of the roles of the children of Wanda and Vision, it is not clear whether for Wiccan or for Speed, but a clear allusion is made to Mercury when talking about his uncle. Recall that the character was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in "Avengers: Age of Ultron", where he also died, after a brief previous cameo in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. Specifically, in the video, the young actor Nick Fisher appears playing a character named Timmy and talking with his brother about Halloween, and they both talk about their sleeping uncle, saying the young man who is afraid of his uncle.

In another video we can see Nick Fisher's brother, Jack Fisher, auditioning for David, Timmy's older brother. In the dialogue, the character appears describing a dream (or a vision?) In which his mother Wanda also appears, and in which he has powers. Subsequently, we hear a woman playing the role of Wanda, who is very sad to say that they will come "at the end" and will soon be very sick; and that she can't help him this time.

Some scenes without much context, as is often the case with these auditions, since in most of them they are false scenes, but that go along the lines of some rumors that have been sounding for some time pointing to the return of Aaron Taylor-Johnson thanks to that alternative reality that Wanda will create in the series.