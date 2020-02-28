an atypical love story that relies on the talent of Maribel Verdú and Germán Alcarazu

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many may not know that the director and screenwriter Mikel Rueda already had Maribel Verdú and Germán Alcarazu in ‘Caminan’, the fragment of the coral film ‘Bilbao-Bizkaia Ext: Day’, and that from the beginning he had in mind the idea of ​​extending that story and turning it into the feature film that has ended up being ‘The double plus fifteen’, a film that finally reaches theaters after passing through the 2019 Malaga Festival.

‘The double plus fifteen’ starts with the meeting of a mature woman and a minor boy after having previously made contact through a sex chat. The two have lied about their ages and the easiest thing would be to quickly put an end to their conversation, but Rueda is interested in the unlikely union that arises between the two, two characters somewhat lost in life for different reasons, looking for a naturalness that never ends up completely.

When you don't get what you are looking for

After a few minutes of cutting more introductory that present some interesting feature of the protagonists that then Rueda never finishes developing, ‘The double plus fifteen’ opts for focusing exclusively on the talks that the two main characters have as they go through various locations in Bilbao.

The first big problem arises precisely because of the way we sold that first meeting, making it very difficult for us to believe that a connection between them arises. In fact, every two by three is played with the idea that the character played by Verdú wants to put feet in dusty to avoid messes only to be convinced shortly after without Alcarazu having to do anything but ask.

That causes a marked sensation of artifice during these early stages, but the film never collapses due to the solvency of the dialogues written by Rueda and the interpretations of Verdú and Alcarazu. In this way there comes a point where little less than we assume that this meeting is going to be a very important point in the lives of both and that the passing of the minutes is destined to file what differentiates them To place special emphasis on the vital disenchantment they suffer.

Lights and shadows of ‘The double plus fifteen’

There ‘The double plus fifteen’ could have deepened more in their personal problems, but Rueda shows at all times a very clear interest in blurring everything that surrounds the protagonists, coming to choose to blur the rest of the characters. This reinforces the idea that everything around them is secondary and the real key is to see what each one of them gets out of this meeting.

There is no lack of emotional ups and downs and doubts, but it is always clear that what moves them away is thinking more to end up joining them more. In its own way, a magic similar to that of ‘Before dawn’ is sought, but with a slightly more vibrant touch, connecting the film with a road movie even though the tonic is to see them walking instead of on board a vehicle.

In the end what ends up weighing more is that one does not finish believing either of the two characters despite the efforts of the actors and Rueda to achieve it, something that extends to other technical sections of ‘The double plus fifteen’ – I think especially in the colder or warmer colors of the photograph according to the moment. This does not matter so much when his talks address issues that do have his interest, getting there yes that naturalness that the film craves so much.

The thing changes when the characters have to react to the situations before them, where there is a strange cross between low likelihood at times and tiresome predictability in general. A very inappropriate cocktail if you really wanted to get something special with ‘The double plus fifteen’ and neutralizes all the strength that could have had its final stretch. Consistency is appreciated when addressing it from the staging, but the packaging does not matter so much when the content falters on too many fronts.

In short

‘The double plus fifteen’ gives less than it promises, since in the end it is its leading duo, some ideas that do not end up going anywhere and dialogues which prevents us from being faced with a poor proposal. For these virtues it ends up being failed and it is a pity that something like this happens with a tape so measured in general lines.