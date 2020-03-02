An artist recreates Trunks' death by representing it firsthand

Share it:

In recent weeks we have repeatedly spoken to a fan of Dragon Ball Z , who had fun recreating iconic moments from the series, including Nappa's death, however representing them from the point of view of the characters.

The artist in question, the user @ ruto830 on Twitter, recently shared a particularly sad new scene during the Cell Saga Tournament, that is the death of Trunks, who came from the future specifically to save Goku from his heart disease and to help him and the rest of the Z Warriors in the confrontation with Dr. Gelo's androids and the terrible Cell.

In the splendid illustration that you find in the post at the bottom of the page, we see the lightning attack with which Cell, having already reached his perfect shape, decides to kill one of the Saiyans present on the battlefield. It is represented with great care the intensity of the blow and also the blood of the young Trunks. Vegeta's reaction is reminiscent of the frames seen in the anime, given that the seemingly cold and detached Prince of the Saiyans is undoubtedly shaken by the death of his son.

It is therefore another tribute to the universe of Dragon Ball signed by this talented fan who seems fortunately not to want to stop in the production of original and well-made drawings like this.