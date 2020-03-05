An artist recreates dozens of movie posters with Nintendo characters

Share it:

The artist Spettacomedy has left us quite stunned after publishing a complete gallery in which he has collected more than 50 illustrations through which he imagines posters of great films recreated with characters from the universe of Nintendo Among those are Mario, Fox, Peach and many others.

You can check the complete gallery here and in this one you can see each poster next to its original so you can appreciate even more the fantastic work of adaptation and imagination that the artist has carried out.

Here are the comparison photos if you're into that kind of thing! Https: //t.co/CO13E5jOou – Ronaldo Spettacolare (@Spettacomedy) March 3, 2020

There are simply spectacular pieces such as Ad Astra, Baby Driver, Story of a Marriage, Almost Famous or Donkey Kong: Skull Island to name a few. It is certainly a gallery that is worth exploring if you like these characters.

If you can think of a movie that you would like to see interpreted by your favorite Nintendo characters we are interested in knowing it. Maybe we could have Samus Aran 2001: Odyssey in space or Tom Nook in The Mole of Wall Street.

This is not Nintendo's only contact with the cinema and the next big step in this regard will be the new Super Mario animated film, created by the studio behind Gru, my favorite villain and The Minions, besides being a project in that Miyamoto and other heavyweights of the Japanese company have high hopes.