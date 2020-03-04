An artist projects himself into the future and proposes the Next Generations of My Hero Academia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia we can consider it the series of the moment. Thanks to the fourth season that is nearing its end, to the movie entitled My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising which is making its debut in cinemas all over the world, Kohei Horikoshi's opera magna is certainly on everyone's lips.

The story of Deku and companions and far from its conclusion, yet there are already those who think about how it could be possible sequel and which characters to focus on. It must have been the fact that in the last period, between anime and feature film, new and future little heroes have been shown to push the Twitter user, @flores_gasper, wondering what the future of the series could hold for us. The answer to this question came in the form of fan art.

As you can see from the black and white illustration at the bottom of the article, there are four characters, one in the background and three in front in combat formation. If you regularly follow the My Hero Academia series you will surely have them already recognized all. In the background we obviously have Deku. In an adult version, in the classic pose that belonged to All Might, just to make it clear that he has become the number one hero, the new symbol of peace. Enhanced armor is also clear confirmation of this. On the left instead we have the little one you was in full adolescence, on the way to becoming a professional hero and it is deduced from the fact that not only does she look more confident in appearance, but also in the way she controls her power. In front, you will surely have recognized him for the iconic hat, there is the little one Kota Izumi, first met during the training leader in which Deku and companions take part. Maybe only the last character you may not know who he is and the reason is simple: he is someone who appears in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. His name is Kawamatsu.

To see it like this, it seems that the artist was inspired by Boruto to create his personal Next Generations of My Hero Academia, and considering that Kota is often compared to a character from the world of Naruto, to little Inari, Flores' work can be considered more than successful.

What do you think of this vision clearly focused on the future of the series? Would you like to see the history and formation of Eri, Kota and Kawamatsu, as is happening with Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki? Let us know below in the comments.

Advances My Hero Academia 4×21.