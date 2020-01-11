An artist imagines the Marvel Universe being invaded by Star Wars

Share it:

Disney has two of the most successful franchises in the entertainment world: Marvel and Star Wars. Both the saga of The Avengers, like the recent Star Wars trilogies have aroused the creativity of numerous fans from all over the world.

This has been the case of the crossover between Infinity War and Star Wars that the artist @ garmon.psd has devised on his Instagram account.

"I'm not sure what I would call this, maybe 'Star Wars: Infinity Wars' or something like that, but anyway, I like the idea that the click opened a hole in space / time that allowed these two universes to collide . "

The idea of ​​a crossover between both universes is still far from reality. Luckily, these types of illustrations allow us to dream of worlds that manage to mix two of the great giants of the Science fiction.