Entertainment

An artist imagines the Marvel Universe being invaded by Star Wars

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Disney has two of the most successful franchises in the entertainment world: Marvel and Star Wars. Both the saga of The Avengers, like the recent Star Wars trilogies have aroused the creativity of numerous fans from all over the world.

This has been the case of the crossover between Infinity War and Star Wars that the artist @ garmon.psd has devised on his Instagram account.

"I'm not sure what I would call this, maybe 'Star Wars: Infinity Wars' or something like that, but anyway, I like the idea that the click opened a hole in space / time that allowed these two universes to collide . "

The idea of ​​a crossover between both universes is still far from reality. Luckily, these types of illustrations allow us to dream of worlds that manage to mix two of the great giants of the Science fiction.

READ:  Square Enix already develops only possible games in the cloud

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.