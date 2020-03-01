An artist imagines Alison Brie looking like She-Hulk after rumors about her participation

Share it:

Alison Brie is one of the names that sound among fans to embody She-Hulk, the powerful female version of Hulk whose series has been announced for Disney +, Disney's streaming series platform. This will be part of the new expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which will begin with Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, scheduled for the end of the year.

This is due to the description that the casting directors of the series announced, quite faithful to the comics, and that has made the followers begin to suggest candidates. Given the popularity it has achieved Alison Brie, the famous artist BossLogic, who also left us yesterday with an impressive image of Henry Cavill playing Wolverine, brings us the appearance of Brie as She-Hulk.

"Ending the weekend with @alisonbrie #shehulk," said the artist on his personal Twitter account. Faced with this new desasapland of the actress as the heroine of Marvel, fans of BossLogic and the character rushed to congratulate the artist and to express his desire that the producer consider Brie as the main candidate to embody Jennifer Walters.

It is said that She-Hulk will begin filming in Atlanta in July and that he himself Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and creative chief, will produce the series with the screenwriter and producer Jessica Gao, famous for taking care of hits like Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley and Take My Wife. Who will be chosen by Marvel Studios to represent She-Hulk? Given the proximity of the date on which production will begin, we can think that its creators will soon announce some of the official cast members that will star in this new Disney + series.