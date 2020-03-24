Entertainment

An artist from Avengers: Infinity War shows a new image of the death of Vision

March 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The ending of Avengers: Infinity War did not leave anyone indifferent. The victory of Thanos and the cruel massacre that the Titan Madman carried out to execute his master plan caused the cinemas of half the world to be overwhelmed by the death of their favorite heroes. One of them was Vision, who suffered a tragic murder at the hands of Thanos.

Today we can take a look at the conceptual art of Ryan Meinerding, who has already shown us on other occasions his work in Marvel studios, like the Hulk desasapland for Thor: Ragnarok. This time he brings us a new image of Vision after Thanos ripped off his Soul gem from his forehead. The portrait represents the colorless hero, as he looks in the film after detaching himself from the artifact that brought him to life, the Soul Stone, a rather tragic image if we think that this would be the end (for now) of Vision in the UCM.

Unfortunately, the character of Paul Bettany He is still dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although he plans to return in the new series of Disney + WandaVision. "Here's an Avengers: Infinity War Endgame Vision desasapland," the artist said in the post he posted on his personal Instagram account.

On the other hand, the Disney + series ended its filming at the beginning of the month, although the company has halted all productions on the platform for the duration of the coronavirus crisis. Until then, we can enjoy a deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War in which we see Vision show off combat worthy of Mortal Kombat.

