An artist draws the characters of Final Fantasy 7 in Cartoon Network style

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The entertainer Junaid Chundrigar has decided to pay tribute to the protagonists of Final Fantasy VII Remake Now that we are just days away from the premiere of the game, dated April 10 (although it has been coming to the homes of the players for days).

The artist from the Netherlands has shared an illustration on Reddit where Barret, Aerith, Cloud, Red XIII and Tifa are represented as characters that strongly recall those from series such as Dexter's Laboratory, a universe that is among the inspirations of Chundrigar as he himself has told in the forums.

(Fan Art) excited to see the gang again so I made this from r / FinalFantasy

If the style of the animator sounds familiar to you, it may be because you have seen the popular animation web series Bad Days, where Chundrigar is responsible for bringing the characters to life. His style has been quickly recognized by many who have seen this fantastic recreation of the heroes of Square Enix.

Final Fantasy VII Remake arrives in stores this Friday and we have already published an extensive analysis in which we tell you why the iconic JRPG returns to be a masterpiece so many years after its first public appearance.

The only reason we might not consider Final Fantasy VII Remake a masterpiece is because the play is not over. But it is a work of art. A love letter to the original, written directly on your DualShock 4. Square Enix dresses in Squaresoft, fulfills all its promises and recovers the magic. In short, the remake is just what we expected: a dream come true.

Be sure to give the title a shot because Square Enix has proven to be up to the mark by doing justice to the Final Fantasy VII name and its place in the story of the medium.