An artist carves the image of Thanos on a coffee bean

Marvel has managed to reap countless achievements with its Avengers franchise. Since the premiere of Infinity War, Thanos, the film's main villain, has garnered a large number of fans who qualify him as the great enemy of the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His performance at the end of the film, eliminating 50% of the population of the universe, made it consolidate as the evil personified.

Despite receiving his deserved in Avengers: EndgameThanos continues to enjoy a large number of fans who do not hesitate to honor him in the most unexpected and unthinkable ways.

Thanos coffee bean from r / marvelstudios

The latest creation comes from the hand of a carving artist. Valeriano Fatica has a shop on Etsy where he sells all kinds of personalities of the Marvel universe carved from coffee beans. The surprising thing, besides the size, is the great realism that all these creations possess.

It is surprising how every detail is represented with total fidelity on the face of the villain. Fatica also has replicas in coffee beans from Nick Fury, Hulk or Groot himself of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thanos continues to arouse much debate among UCM fans. Although the villain disappeared at the end of Endgame, when Marvel Studios opens the door to the various multiverses we could see the Mad Titan back, will our heroes be prepared?

In addition, we recently saw the desasapland of an alternative weapon for Thanos whose appearance is, at least, fearsome. Another of the curiosities that Avengers: Endgame left us recently on the fearsome titan is his ability to predict his own ending at the beginning of Endgame, some words that seemed to sentence his own ending perfectly.

Will we see Thanos again at UCM? For now, only Marvel Studios knows the answer.