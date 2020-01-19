an appreciable dystopia in Atresmedia of the creator of I'm alive

Share it:

Being such a minor genre in Spain, it is always commendable that Spanish television Launch to make science fiction proposals. That is why I think the news is welcome to the premiere of 'The fence', the dystopian cutting series that lands this Sunday at AtresPlayer Premium.

Daniel Écija, creator of the remarkable 'I am alive', signs this fiction that places us 25 years after the government of Spain decrees a state of exception after the emergence of World War 3, which has had cataclysmic consequences. New Spain is a totalitarian state and Madrid is divided by a fence into two sectors: one for the elite and one for the rest.

After a prologue in which, before being arrested, a father inserts something into the nape of his little daughters, we move on to decades later. One of those girls (already grown up), Julia (Olivia Molina) kills an important position from New Spain accidentally trying to protect a young woman who was being attacked.

In what the authorities investigate, Julia (Unax Ugalde) brother-in-law of Julia arrives in Madrid, who has just lost his wife Sara because of the virus. Something they carry in secret to reach the city with their daughter Marta (Laura Quiros). However, as soon as the little girl arrives, she is removed from them without further explanation, so Hugo will do whatever it takes to get her back.

Dystopia as a family

Who looks for a series of strong political dyes, because he will not find it. The script looks more for the "family saga" and the mystery around the virus than to bring down totalitarianism. This is noticeable from the beginning, since Daniel Écija tells us how is this world of 'The fence' in just over four sentences that leave us the conclusion that it is a mix of a "bit of everything".

How if they hadn't wanted to choose exactly what to boost: a future World War 3 post with radiation, water shortages, totalitarianisms and diseases and a lethal virus make up a panorama that humanity has already become accustomed to.

There is very little interest when exploring the gears of this society even when talking about the fence that gives title to the series. These details remain somewhat vague and inaccurate, which can play against when sold to a spectator tanned in the genre. Or, at least, who is interested in something more epic.

The two episodes that I have seen play in a minor league with respect to some of the novelties of the last years of Atresmedia. Yes, it shows that the jump to the 50-minute duration he has been making in his latest productions it's a wise decision, making each episode more compact and even consistent with the story you want to tell without having to go around the bush.

Being from the same creator, yes there are certain similarities with 'I'm alive', especially when planning scenes, situations … and even that interior lighting with strong tones. But, on the other hand, the series is something more costumbrista than the proposal of La 1. That and the fact that the distribution in general lines is inferior.

A good fiction that wobbles when establishing its world

'The fence' starts well. It's a pretty fluid series and I believe it with the potential to offer good doses of action and tension. However, it fails to establish certain plot issues that have not been properly introduced, such as the theme of amulets and what girls have in the back of their neck. It is something that one finds out more from the press dossier than because they tell you, and it shouldn't be like that.

In short, I think it is commendable that we can find a series like 'The fence' on television and I think it will work when in a few months I get to Antena 3 after it passes through its payment platform. Without being impeccable, it is an entertaining fiction that captures attention and interest with his story but he has to be careful how he is presenting things and how he has built this world.