An anime seen 100 million times? A Certain Scientific Railgun sets the record

January 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
You read that right, A Certain Magical Railgun has just had an extraordinary record. The franchise is one of the cornerstones in the world of Japanese animation, as well as the hen of the golden eggs of Studio J.C. Staff, thanks to an exponentially growing popularity and thousands of fans also in the West.

The whole brand of "In Certain", over the years, it has become a real economic fuse, capable of making large companies pocket money. Precisely for this reason, the work has enjoyed numerous animated transpositions and as many seasons, continuing to feed a title currently available worldwide.

Also available in Italy on Crunchyroll, it was the streaming giant that revealed the new record of A Certain Magical Railgun. The anime, in fact, currently in the running for the third season, has collected in the first two series a total of 89 million views in the Dragon Country alone. After a 7-year wait for "Railgun S", "Railgun T" finally started just a few weeks ago, collecting over 11 million views in China for the first two episodes only, with a total of 100 million times that a single episode was broadcast.

The extraordinary result, however, is destined to grow again considering that the third season still needs 22 episodes to broadcast. In addition, it is necessary to underline how much the numbers are actually much larger, since the data reported concern only the Asian market.

And you, however, what do you think of these figures? Let us know with a comment below.

