An anime adaptation is coming for the peculiar light novel Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear

Apparently, it was officially revealed through the publication of the 14 volume of Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear, particular and appreciated light novel with very light tones made by Kumanano, that the work will see the arrival of a real animated adaptation, a sign of the excellent results obtained by the production.

Currently the information about the work is very narrow and news will surely come in the coming weeks, but at least together with the announcement a splendid themed illustration – viewable at the bottom of the news – made by 029 has also been published, who is also working as illustrator of the series.

In case you don't know the work, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear tells the story of Yuna, a fifteen year old who spends his days on his VRMMO title. On a day like many, however, the young woman receives a strange update that gives her an incredible weapon in the form of a bear costume. As if all this was not already enough, Yuna also suddenly finds herself transported into the game world, forced to face monsters ready to kill her for real. Fortunately, however, the bear suit he received soon proved to be his best ally.

In short, a new animated production will be presented in the near future, a work that will be joined by many other upcoming series, including the anime In / Specter. In addition, some information related to the Chronicle of great the Dragon finale also came from the web.