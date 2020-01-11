An animator of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure paid tribute to Jotaro with a splendid sketch

Share it:

Over these long years, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans in every corner of the world thanks to a cast of simply unforgettable characters, numerous faces between hero and villain who have been able to showcase a unique charisma both in the paper work and in the anime.

Fans have often dedicated their work to the characters in JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure, and among the many individuals who have been forgotten, Jotaro also appears, one of the protagonists of the work that for some time now has been left behind despite many fans continue to consider him one of the best characters of the production, and apparently the thought would seem to be shared also by some animators who worked on the series.

In fact, through Twitter, Terumi Nishii – one of the animators involved in anime production – wanted to express his appreciation for Jotaro by publishing a splendid sketch, viewable at the bottom of the news, dedicated to the hero in question, a work that has been highly appreciated by the public. As you can see from the image, the sketch sees our Jotaro looking intensely towards the public with his iconic clothing, that is, the coat and hat he never leaves.

We also remind all our readers that over the past few weeks new information has arrived on the future of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure.