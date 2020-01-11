Entertainment

An animator of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure paid tribute to Jotaro with a splendid sketch

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Over these long years, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans in every corner of the world thanks to a cast of simply unforgettable characters, numerous faces between hero and villain who have been able to showcase a unique charisma both in the paper work and in the anime.

Fans have often dedicated their work to the characters in JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure, and among the many individuals who have been forgotten, Jotaro also appears, one of the protagonists of the work that for some time now has been left behind despite many fans continue to consider him one of the best characters of the production, and apparently the thought would seem to be shared also by some animators who worked on the series.

In fact, through Twitter, Terumi Nishii – one of the animators involved in anime production – wanted to express his appreciation for Jotaro by publishing a splendid sketch, viewable at the bottom of the news, dedicated to the hero in question, a work that has been highly appreciated by the public. As you can see from the image, the sketch sees our Jotaro looking intensely towards the public with his iconic clothing, that is, the coat and hat he never leaves.

READ:  The Witcher's most famous song comes to Beat Saber

We also remind all our readers that over the past few weeks new information has arrived on the future of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.