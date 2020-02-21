An animator from Jojo's Bizarre Adventures shares sketches on Stone Ocean

Share it:

For quite some time now, Vento Aureo has ended, based on the fifth part of Le Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo. David Production has decided to change plans and focus on Fire Force, making fans wait for even longer Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean. The wait will be spaced at least by the new OAVs on Kishibe Rohan.

Surprisingly, however, one of the animators who worked on the previous seasons of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures has published a tweet that will surely please fans of Stone Ocean. The artist Kohei Ashiya has tweeted the images you can see below, two of which refer to the old Jojo but the other two instead have as protagonists Jolyne Kujo.

This does not of course imply that the study is working on Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, but that if there should be a production coming up, Ashiya will certainly be on the front line to make its contribution as done with the previous series. Also, the two images with Jolyne could allow fans to take a preview look at the character design style for this new anime, and a change from the current one should be decided.

According to some hypotheses, the arrival date for Stone Ocean may not be so far away.