An animated Dragon Ball Z fan project makes a Super Saiyan Krillin real

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Dragon Ball Z anime has seen a marked change from the rhythms and nature of the first TV series. The story begins to focus more on galactic enemies, putting more and more humans aside, giving way to the Saiyan limelight. Goku, Gohan, Vegeta are three of the undisputed protagonists of this phase of Dragon Ball.

While Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot continues to expand the original story of Akira Toriyama, a fan prepares a rather unique what if. As is well known, only Saiyans can become Super Saiyans, yet a very short video appeared on Reddit with Kulilin Super Saiyan. Fan Damiyuta has decided to give some justice to the human being, the strongest of his kind, which however has less and less prominence as it goes on Dragon Ball Z.

Taking Gohan's transformation into Super Saiyan 2 as a basis during Cell games, Damiyuta modified some frame details inserting the face of Kulilin in place of that of the young man. At the bottom you can therefore see a Kulilin scalp with a blonde aura around it, while tears flow from his clear eyes. While it is sure that we will never see such a version of the fighter, in Dragon Ball Super maybe Krillin could reach the Ultra Instinct, a technique more suitable to be learned by anyone.

Always for the human, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot highlights the similarities between him and Roshi, his master not only in fighting techniques but also in some aspects of life.

