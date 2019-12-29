An analyst apologizes for predicting Ring Fit Adventure's failure

Share it:

As Nintendo fans surely know, the most innovative peripherals and games usually take some time to establish themselves. It also happened with the recent Ring Fit Adventure, a curious mix between an adventure game and a fitness game that seems to pay homage to the Wii era with dedicated hardware.

After the disappointing sales of the first week, Hideki Yasuda, a Japanese analyst from the ACE Research Institute, he said the game would become a failure. However, things went very differently: Ring Fit Adventure gradually established itself on the market, reaching the third position of the best-selling games in Japan in the pre-Christmas week and selling a total of 443 thousand copies in the solo country of the rising sun. An already excellent result, which in all probability has further improved during the holidays.

Consequently, with a move that has unheard of in the world of video game analysis, Yasuda apologized to his clients for misinterpreting the signals and wrongly, too prematurely, sentenced the game to fail. Ring Fit Adventure, remember, is sold exclusively for Nintendo Switch at the recommended price of 79.99 euros.