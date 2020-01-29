“‘ An American in Paris ’has inspired me a lot as a musician”

Share it:

From January 31 until February 4, the Camera Musicae Symphony Orchestra will accompany the screening of the classic ‘An American in Paris’, by Vincente Minnelli, performing his soundtrack. We spoke with Anthony Gabriele, director, about this event that, as he says, offers a new dimension of the film.

What will the public that comes to this screening discover?

Cinema, by tradition, is a medium in two dimensions, say. However, when an orchestra of more than 65 musicians performs the soundtrack live in the same space in which it is being screened, the film becomes a three-dimensional experience. The sound generated by live music transmits emotions in a much more convincing way.

What has been your relationship with ‘An American in Paris’?

My mother loved the Goldwn Mayer Metro musicals and I was fond of them from a very young age. I have grown up listening to the melodies composed by George Gershwin. I remember, above all, haps Rhapsody In Blue ’. The first one I saw "An American …" was about 9 or 10 years old and had already started studying piano. So his music inspired me greatly.

How is the performance of a live soundtrack of a traditional concert different from the standpoint of preparation?

The first thing I do is study the score as I would any symphony, concert or opera. And then I focus on the movie so that the characters and tone of each scene are as familiar as possible. The only difference is that I don't have as much freedom to interpret the score as I would like.

Why would you say that this ‘An American in Paris’ event is special?

To start, the music of George Gershwin. If we add to that the creative vision of Vincente Minelli and the innovative choreographies of Gene Kelly … There you have the winning combination that resists the passage of time.

Any favorite song of the musical?

I love ‘Love Is Here To Stay’. It is beautiful, tender and romantic.