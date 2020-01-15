‘An American in Paris’ arrives at the Palau de les Arts de València

Share it:

See ‘An American in Paris’ (Vincente Minnelli, 1951) is always a fascinating experience, but seeing her listening to her incomparable live soundtrack is unparalleled. Next Friday, January 31, the Palau de les Arts de València will host the Camera Musicae Symphony Orchestra in a special screening of the musical, accompanied by the live performance of the music composed by George Gershwin for the film, winner of six Oscars.

Teacher Anthony Gabriele, specialized in soundtracks, He will be in charge of directing the more than 60 musicians who will perform the soundtrack, perfectly synchronized during the screening in the original version of ‘An American in Paris’. Tickets are already on sale through the OCM website.

The film tells the story of Jerry Mulligan (Gene Kelly), an American painter based in Paris, who falls in love with Lise Bouvier (Leslie Caron), the girlfriend of his friend Henri Baurel (George Guétari). A delicious love triangle in comedy key and with spectacular musical numbers choreographed by Gene Kelly.

After its premiere in Valencia, the Camera Musicae Symphony Orchestra and the production company Reel Solutions will take the show to other cities such as Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Seville and Zaragoza.