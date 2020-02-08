An amazing Dragon Ball themed statue dedicated to Vegeta in Oozaru mode has been unveiled

Share it:

We all know it very well, that of Dragon Ball it is undoubtedly one of the most important franchises within the Japanese anime / manga industry, an epic that for decades has been the spearhead for this vast universe of works, with millions and millions of fans scattered throughout corner of the world.

Given the importance of the brand, it is not strange that Dragon Ball has seen the arrival of countless parallel works designed to keep the interest of readers and spectators high, including anime, manga, video games and endless gadgets, all with infinite companies that have continued tirelessly to create products with which to capitalize on the franchise with as much force as possible.

This time, however, it was Bandai herself who earned the spotlight, all through the official announcement of a new Dragon Ball-themed statue dedicated to Vegeta in Oozaru mode. As you can see through the video available at the bottom of the news, the work the beauty of 310mm is high and is characterized by countless details which will make it very valuable in the eyes of many collectors. As easily imaginable, everything is sold at a rather high although not prohibitive price, or 17,000 Yen (translatable into about 170 dollars, excluding import taxes). For the moment it has not yet been announced when everything will be available for pre-orders, but the company has made it known that news in this regard will come soon.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in the last few days Dragon Ball Super has made a lot of talk about itself because of its "particular" Portuguese dubbing.