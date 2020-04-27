An alleged Naughty Dog ex is leaking The Last of Us – Part 2

Share it:

These last hours a series of very serious leaks related to the history of the new The Last of Us – Part 2 They have been popping up in different communities and forums, allegedly posted by an employee unhappy with Naughty Dog who has decided to sabotage them this future release following a dispute over a salary and treatment issue in the workplace.

We are not going to replicate or link any of the details discussed in these leaks, but you should know that they are already everywhere and that you may come across this information on social networks now that many users are spreading it with malicious intent.

The Last of Us 2 spoilers are reportedly from a disgruntled employee over a payment dispute with Naughty Dog. When things didn't go their way ….. bam, MAJOR plot spoilers got leaked. Some really angry, tired and fed up people working at ND, I think we could see this coming sadly. pic.twitter.com/8SSMPsW8nE – SuperMetalDave64 (@ SMetaldave64) April 26, 2020

It's not just written information, footage has been leaked showing vital events from the game's plot line that could spoil the experience for those who look forward to the launch with excitement. We advise you to take the appropriate measures by blocking keywords on social networks or anywhere else.

The Last of Us – Part 2 should have already reached the market if the initial date had not moved first to May 29, 2020 and later to a time yet to be determined, as we do not have a new day to point to in the calendar for the return of Ellie and Joel.

It remains to be seen how Naughty Dog and Sony will respond to what happened and what legal consequences the event may have on the person responsible for this leak. At the moment the damage seems to be done.