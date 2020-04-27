Entertainment

An alleged Naughty Dog ex is leaking The Last of Us – Part 2

April 27, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

These last hours a series of very serious leaks related to the history of the new The Last of Us – Part 2 They have been popping up in different communities and forums, allegedly posted by an employee unhappy with Naughty Dog who has decided to sabotage them this future release following a dispute over a salary and treatment issue in the workplace.

We are not going to replicate or link any of the details discussed in these leaks, but you should know that they are already everywhere and that you may come across this information on social networks now that many users are spreading it with malicious intent.

It's not just written information, footage has been leaked showing vital events from the game's plot line that could spoil the experience for those who look forward to the launch with excitement. We advise you to take the appropriate measures by blocking keywords on social networks or anywhere else.

The Last of Us – Part 2 should have already reached the market if the initial date had not moved first to May 29, 2020 and later to a time yet to be determined, as we do not have a new day to point to in the calendar for the return of Ellie and Joel.

It remains to be seen how Naughty Dog and Sony will respond to what happened and what legal consequences the event may have on the person responsible for this leak. At the moment the damage seems to be done.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.