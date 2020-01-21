An all-Italian cover band suitable for Guren No Yumiya of The Attack of the Giants

Share it:

The Attack on Titan series it is a work that always has a great success with critics and fans. The first mythical opening of the first season of the anime is now adapted by the Italian cover band of Super6an Cartoons.

Winners of the 2019 contest for best cartoon cover band at the Lucca Comics & Games, the Super6an Cartoon Band have posted the video of the Italian adaptation of Guren No Yumiya (you can see and listen to the song at the bottom of this news). The text, adapted in Italian by the talented guys of the band and accompanied by a very suggestive video, is really fitting and does justice to the Japanese original. It is really nice to attend similar initiatives that testify the love of fans for a work that has been able to be original, enriching the Shonen landscape of recent years. We are also looking forward to hearing a new adaptation of the Super6an Cartoon Band!

Not only in Italy, but also from other parts of the world The Attack of the Giants is the fruit of inspiration. In fact, the well-known American football team of Kansas City Chiefs he gives himself the charge by citing The Attack of the Giants for the Super Bowl final. In the meantime, the manga is fast approaching the end of the opera. In chapter 125 we witness a discussion between Armin and Mikasa about their friend's fate Eren.