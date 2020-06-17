An all-Italian biker crash bandicoot in Ivan Nathan's cosplay

Share it:

L'immortal Crash Bandicoot has made gamers experience lots of adventures since the 90s. From Crash Bandicoot 1 to 3, then passing through the more particular Crash Team Racing and Crash Bash to the various versions of PlayStation 2, the orange marsupial has become a historical character. And luckily he has returned with various remakes in recent years.

There was before his return with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in 2017 which with his success also prepared for the new Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled video game that may arrive on the PC during the next few months. The marsupial is therefore back to live those adventures and adrenaline races that made it historic in the videogame panorama.

This led to the birth of a large group of fans who brought Crash Bandicoot to the various fairs by dressing in their shoes. To do this is Ivan Nathan Cosplay, an Italian who brought an orange marsupial disguise to his Instagram page. Its version is however based on Crash Bandicoot motorcyclist which appears in numerous video game missions. Below you can see the photo prepared by the cosplayer, where the orange and yellow fur is partially covered by a black leather jacket and a chest with perhaps some Wumpa fruit inside. You liked this Crash Bandicoot cosplay?