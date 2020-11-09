an all-female spin-off coming? Let’s find out together

The third and final season of Suburra has arrived on Netflix for about a week but, apparently a spin-off to dedicate to some of the most loved characters of the series is already in the pipeline.

It was the authors themselves Ezio Abbate e Fabrizio Bettelli to give rise to these rumors, underlining how much there is still to be said about this incredible underworld of Rome.

“We would like to work on a spin-off. Suburra is full of characters and stories to tell that could be perfect for a new series. We would love to do something to the Better Call Saul which has reached levels even higher than those of the parent series “.

These statements have done nothing but increase the hype in view of this new possible production that according to many could be centered on the characters of Angelica Sale, Spadino’s wife played by Carlotta Antonelli e Nadia Gravone, Aureliano Adami’s partner played by Federica Sabatini. Their events should always take place in the capital and over a period of time ranging from 2011 to 2013. In short, an all-female version of Suburra will be created, in which characters such as Weather in Cinaglia he would like to try to be the mayor of Rome. In his rise to power, however, he will be hindered by the Honorable Filippo Malgradi who in Sollima’s film is played by Pierfrancesco Favino.

