An airline proposes to use edible coffee glasses

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Only a few hours ago we talked to you about the countries that survive global warming. Given that caring for planet Earth is everyone's job, a New Zealand airline now proposes to use edible coffee glasses. The objective is to reduce waste and the negative effects that large companies cause on the environment.

So are the edible coffee cups of Air New Zealand

The airline has launched a pilot program to serve passengers coffee in edible glasses, with vanilla flavor. Sources of Air New Zealand They explain that eight million cups are discarded every year, and this is a good way to avoid these wastes that do no good to the environment.

The cups retain their shape perfectly and, in addition, passengers can eat them when they have finished coffee. Katie Holmetier, in charge of the Customer Experiences area of ​​Air New Zealand, points out that it is a initiative which will help passengers to consider the interaction with everything that ends up in the trash.

Until now the New Zealand airline served coffee in biodegradable glasses. To go one step further, he partnered with the Twiice company to create edible coffee cups.

Niki Chave, senior manager of Customer Experiences Air New Zealand explains that the cups have been very successful among those customers who have used them, even more than expected.

Now the airline wants to develop by 2020 edible cutlery of the same type, and available in different flavors.

An initiative that has had an excellent reception in the face of growing social awareness about Negative effects of the big companies in the environment in which we live.