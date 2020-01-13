an agile gala to release an edition of 'Operation Triumph' with renewed airs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Judge a Gala 0 of 'Operation Triumph' It is always somewhat complicated because it is an anomalous program As for its dynamics. Actually not too much, but we do find year after year with a kind of general rehearsal of what we will see in the coming weeks.

After just over a year of absence ('OT 2018' ended just before Christmas of that year), Roberto Leal gave an emotional welcome to 'OT 2019', in the sense that appealed to how special this contest has been both for him and for those who have been there. Speech reinforced by Nina, the director of the Academy in the first editions and in this is a jury.

The one that in 2019 there was no 'Operation Triumph' it was a pretty wise decision. The general apathy (no longer just the contestants) that reigned in the 2018 edition indicated that the contest needed to breathe, reflect and see how they could improve.

Tuning pending subjects

One of the large outstanding subjects of the contest is always purely television. They are long galas (last night exceeded three hours) and left much to be desired both technically and rhythm, being incredibly agile despite the duration.

'OT 2020' solves that and it takes away that halo of late night karaoke that they used to have especially with their first galas, being the most upsetting the voices of some of the contestants who, even having confidence in themselves, the minute and little glory they have on stage were out of tune.

Eye, that there are authentic vorarones. But we already know that in the castings of this type of contest it is not the only thing that matters (and sometimes it is too secondary). I have usually noticed a fairly correct level, with just a few disasters (Valery and his 'Titanium' was a bit embarrassing)

Among the presentations of the casting, a strange (and even cruel) thing of the night is the way to tell the 30 finalists whether or not they will be at Gala 0, or what is the same, if they will participate in the contest. There we had everything: from "look at the mobile to see what messages they have" to the video of friends who tell him that "pa casa" going through, why not? Alex Ubago.

On the other hand the jury, renewed, He looks quite optimistic and with little desire (at the moment) to cause controversy. It is a curious thing because this clash of generations causes things to be valued such that such a contestant meets a singer or a song of the year. As if all the recordings of the Moon River had been lost and only one handwritten score is preserved in Uppsala.

Speaking of songs, we have met with very varied things … and even little commercial. What I no longer know if this will have too much travel throughout this edition.

Aires enough? renewed

In general, 'OT 2020' has arrived with renewed airs. The contest is now in the dilemma of renewing or dying… and so far the audience has been quite low. But we already know that that does not imply that it will have less follow-up, since TVE has found on the Internet, the 24-hour YouTube channel and social networks a whole reef.

The question is whether the audience will be patient with an issue that needs to be redeemed from the sins of the previous edition. The contestants have been learned and there is no longer that freshness and even innocence of the first measures of the program.