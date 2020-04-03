An actress rejected a role of Doctor Strange in a very curious way

Share it:

That an actor or an actress reject an important role in the film industry is something that we have seen many times. However, the vast majority of the time, the curiosity to know the history behind it resides solely in the very fact of "what it would have been like if …". However, the story we came to tell today is much more original.

Specifically it is the story of actress Jessica Chastain, who could have been Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor strange. Role that was finally for actress Rachel McAdams. But … how did Chastain reject the role? Here's the funny thing. Here we tell you all the details.

For starters, it wasn't the actress herself who told the story, but rather the writer of the film, C. Robert Cargill (via IndieWire). According to Cargill, Chastain's decision was immediate and he did not think twice about rejecting the role. The reason? For Chastain there was little point in participating in a superhero movie and having to be a human …

This is how Cargill relates it: "It was like 'hey, the project sounds great and I would love to be part of it, but if I'm only going to have a chance to participate in a Marvel movie and become one of its characters, I've given ballet classes and really I'd like to wear a cape. "It's the coolest way in the world to turn down a role. She wanted to be in a Marvel movie but embodying a superheroine, not a doctor.".

As for the sequel, right now there are still questions regarding which director will be in charge of replacing Scott Derrickson, who alleged "creative discrepancies" with Marvel when he resasaplanded his position. Although the name of Sam Raimi sounds. And as for the character of Christine Palmer, she is not expected to have a role in this new foray. Or at least, it hasn't been announced yet.