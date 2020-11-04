“An absurd and brilliant plot, I love horror”

Utopia he even won over Stephen King with a dark history and a cast of some promising youngsters, like Farrah Mackenzie.

The actress played the role of Alice, one of the protagonists within the group on which the series is based. The young guys are all fans of the same apocalyptic comic and they soon discover that the atrocities announced in the pages of Utopia they are really coming true, so they must come together to avert the catastrophe. Alice is forced to take matters into her own hands and kill someone in the course of the episodes:

“Well obviously I’ve never killed anyone, so it was a bit absurd thinking that I have to put myself in that position, but in the end I thought about his situation and that of his friends, about what was happening. Both she and the rest of the group needed Jessica, so she decides to take a step forward and I realized I have to put myself in her shoes “, stated the actress a Comicbook.com.

A real challenge for her, who however admits: “I love to play characters who are not similar to me, because I can represent them in a completely original way. And I immediately thought that the plot was absurd and brilliant“.

On the set he had the opportunity to learn how to act at his best in a horror context in which he seems to be very comfortable and he got to know heavyweights like John Cusack: “Oh yes, I’m a huge horror fan. I love everything that is terrifying. For some reason I love all of this, even if it scares the shit out of me. In the end it’s fun. maybe my favorite movie is It, the recent one “.

While waiting to find out if there will be a second season, we refer you to the review of Utopia, available on Amazon Prime Video.