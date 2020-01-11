an absorbent Netflix thriller that loses bellows

Share it:

To understand the existence of 'Messiah' ('Messiah'), the thriller with which Netflix has opened 2020, we have to understand that behind the series is Mark Burnett. The Londoner is one of the current television superproducers, has dozens of contests and realities (from 'Survivor' to 'The Voice'), in addition to being head of the television division of Metro Golden Meyer.

In addition, and this is what interests us most, he is also a Christian and has produced various faith-based fictions ('The Bible', 'The Bible continues', 'Son of God'), with unequal results. This time he counterattacks with one of those perennial questions that are always around: What would happen if the Messiah / Jesus became incarnate in the 21st century?

Or, well, more specifically explores the appearance in the Middle East of a mysterious figure, Al-Masih (Mehdi Dehbi). He is a young man who begins to preach in the desert and before the bad weather a message of peace and hope in God. Muslims believe that Isa has returned, the Christians that Jesus has returned.

Soon starts bring together a group of followers and get the attention of the CIA, with the skeptical agent Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) in charge of the investigation. On the other hand, we have the story of a Texan preacher (John Ortiz) who, when he is in debt and about to lose everything, this "Messiah" appears out of nowhere to work a miracle.

The return of the King (of kings)

Michael Petroni creates and scripts a series who doesn't know very well what he wants to tell or what exactly do you want to go. It is entertaining and the beginning is quite absorbent, but as the episodes pass the direction does not seem clear.

At first he seems to drink from 'Homeland' and similar dramas like 'Fauda', specifically when developing the complexity of the case and the geopolitical landscape in the area between Syria, Jordan, Palestine and Israel. Also, when it comes to wanting to unravel a mysterious character. But that, only at the beginning, as the episodes go by they seem to have lost their way.

Nor does it help that the protagonist, Mehdi Dehbi, be little more than sensational cheeks to give four phrases somewhat sibylline And to throw away. He is an enigmatic character … but who is lazy just to see him. The charisma necessary to build around him a fiction of these characteristics is nonexistent.

This may well be a symptom of what is in the series. Having been conceived as a "faith-based" production makes navigating the boundaries between what can be rationally explained and what is not, but The speech lacks forcefulness. Worse, it lacks depth.

Despite its absorbent start, achieved thanks to the fact that they know how to play the keys of a good thriller conjugated with the (omni) power of the premise, 'Messiah' loses bellows in the middle of the season. And he loses it because he is more superficial and conventional than we can expect.