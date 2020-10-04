Among Us, the impostors meet the anime thanks to a new series of special moves

Among Us is the game of the moment, and like all major works it was only a matter of time before some fans put the characters into an anime context. In particular, the famous YouTuber Landonardo decided to create a series of fan animations starring the game’s impostors, giving them some hilarious special moves.

For the uninitiated, Among Us is a multiplayer game in which the participants are divided into two groups, impostors and crew. Crew members must complete a variety of tasks scattered throughout the game map while the task of the impostors is to eliminate them without arousing suspicion.

In the game, each killing of imposters is portrayed in a short animation, which can range from a gunshot to a simple stab. Landonardo has decided to expand the animation set with a series of anime-themed finishing moves, which as you can see at the top of the news vary from Goku’s Kamehameha to Tanjiro Kamado’s Hinokami Kagura.

In case you were also a fan of Among Us, then, you can't really miss the latest Jessica Nigri cosplay.