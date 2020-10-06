Among Us overwhelms ONE PIECE: a fan turns the main characters into puppets

ONE PIECE is the most famous manga-anime in the world currently. Given the career of twenty years and more, it is also normal that the work has a very large group of fans around the world. Which also led to the merging and mergers with other franchises. An example is where the Mugiwara meet SMugiwara meet Super Smash Bros.

But recently it is the Among Us craze also exploded. The video game that will soon receive new changes to support the wave of fans has become a trend and is receiving parodies of various kinds. And at this point he couldn’t help but produce a mash up with Eiichiro Oda’s manga.

Among Us x ONE PIECE produced by a fan sees the transposition of Mugiwara in the world of Among Us. We therefore see in the image below Captain Luffy together with the other nine members of the crew plus Bibi (and Carl) in the version of small puppets. The user The Catatonic who posted the fan art focused on taking the main details of the Mugiwara post timeskip, obviously waiting to discover the last member of the leading group.

What do you think of this mash up tra Among Us e ONE PIECE? We point out that the fan Landonardo has instead prepared for the game of Among Us some special anime themed moves for the kills of the crewmates.