Among Us: how to talk using the game’s internal chat

Being a game of social deduction and collaboration, in Among Us it is essential to communicate with other players. Let’s see how to use the game’s chat and how to communicate in other ways to achieve victory.

Text chat

Good old text chat is the only way to communicate with other players during a match, since the programmers initially had conceived the game as a party game with which to have fun in presence, perhaps in LAN connection within the same room. However the game provides that you cannot communicate at any time, to contribute to immersion and minimize the information a player can get from others. The crew members can talk to each other only when they come together due to an emergency call or when a body is found.

This is the time to clarify doubts, create alibis or in general exchange useful information through the chat, which you can access by clicking on the button in the shape of a cartoon with the three horizontal lines, at the top right. What makes the game more complicated is that the time to use the chat is limited (the host decides this, but usually it’s only a couple of minutes at the most) and obviously it’s impossible to write everything you want to say, especially if there are a lot of players.

If you get by with English you shouldn’t have any problems; if you prefer to play with other Italians, you could set a filter for the chat language from the game search screen: in the drop-down menu select “Other“(unfortunately there is no” Italian “yet) and you will have a good chance of finding yourself playing in Italian lobbies.

Voice chat

As we said before there is no voice chat in the game, but this does not prevent you from agreeing with your friends to use a third party program and communicate by voice. However, many groups establish the rule of keep religious silence during the performance of the various tasks and open communication only during the emergency call; this undoubtedly contributes to keep immersion and to prevent others from inferring what is happening from any screams of dismay following a violent death. It goes without saying that if you are dead you will have to remain silent even during meetings: ghosts cannot communicate with the living, but only with the other dead!