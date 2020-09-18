Among Us: how to select or change the game map

There are 3 maps available in Among Us, one of the hottest online co-op games right now. Let’s see together how to select one before the game.

The Skeld, Mira HQ e Poilus, these are the names of the three Among Us maps in which the Crew will have to survive the pitfalls of the impostor (or impostors) hiding in plain sight. These are quite different environments: the first, now classic, is the most played and also the simplest to find your way around being a sort of spaceship complete with indications for the various corridors; Mira HQ is a floating base in the clouds; Pollus instead a scientific base on a volcanic planet (complete with a lava pit in which to throw the impostor or crew members unjustly accused).

To select one of the three maps will be need to create a game session. By clicking on Online and then Create Game, you will see the host options panel where you can choose the map, number of impostors, maximum number of players and chat language. To set up the map, all you need to do is click on the name of the one you prefer to play in. Once you have started the game, just share the code with your friends (if you want to play a private game) or set the room as “Public” to wait for it to fill up with players. If at some point you want to change the map, just create a new game to select it.

A curiosity: initially the other two maps, Mira HQ and Pollus, were paid. For some months the programmers have decided to make them totally available, so to try them and change the pace of the game a little create a new game as explained above or join one of the many open lobbies from the server list. Now you are ready to explore the dark corners of Among Us … hoping the impostor isn’t lurking!